After receiving overwhelming approval from about 35 voters at a public hearing, the Hayward Community School Board voted Monday, July 26, to proceed with the purchase of 13.5 acres of land from the Hayward Sports Center for school district purposes.

The Hayward Sports Center board has accepted the school board’s offer to purchase 13.557 acres of vacant land for $51,752 per acre. This is the same price the school district paid for the land to build a new middle school in 1999.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments