After receiving overwhelming approval from about 35 voters at a public hearing, the Hayward Community School Board voted Monday, July 26, to proceed with the purchase of 13.5 acres of land from the Hayward Sports Center for school district purposes.
The Hayward Sports Center board has accepted the school board’s offer to purchase 13.557 acres of vacant land for $51,752 per acre. This is the same price the school district paid for the land to build a new middle school in 1999.
A question about the future of Green Bay Packers's quarterback Aaron Rodgers and whether he will return with the Packers or switch to another team or retire or start a new career on the game show Jeopardy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.