Yes, I decided as long as it’s still prime grilling weather, with abundant fresh produce available, another deliciously nutritious and versatile sidedish couldn’t hurt. These colorful pancakes are a new twist on traditional Jewish potato latkes and contain no potatoes. You can certainly substitute other seasonal vegetables and fall produce for the vitamin and fiber-packed parsnips, carrots and summer squash. Instead of all-purpose flour, I would recommend using gluten-free flour or a mixture of rice flour combined with some potato or corn starch, to absorb less oil and create a crispier pancake. Leftovers reheat nicely in a warm oven or even in the microwave and are tasty garnished with sour cream or plain Greek yogurt and minced fresh parsley.

VEGETABLE PANCAKES

  

Ann Noble is a local food consultant and owner of Annie’s Noble Cuisine, LLC. She can be reached and would love questions or comments at amnoble3@hotmail.com.

