The members of the Sawyer County Deer Advisory County met Monday night at the Hayward DNR Station to discuss the antlerless quota for the 2023 deer hunting season. Members include (from left and clockwise) Michael Paul, a voting member representing hunt/conservation clubs; Erick Schielke, a voting member representing forestry; Darin Jensen, a voting member representing transportation; Joshua Spiegel, DNR wildlife management; Aaron Koshatka, law enforcement; James Kujala, DNR forestry; Rick Olson, chair but non voting member of the Conservation Congress; Dan Tyrol, alternate chair and voting member of the Conservation Congress. Harold Treland, voting member representing tourism; Mike Robert, voting member representing agriculture and Ed Peters, voting member representing urban area. Not in the photo but present via zoom was Brad Shinkle, a voting member representing DMAP (deer maps).
The members of the Sawyer County Deer Advisory Council (SCDAC) debated Monday night May 1 AT the Hayward DNR station on various numbers for a possible antlerless quota for the 2023 deer hunting season, ranging from 300 to 900 to 1,000 to 1050 (the number set in 2022), but at the end, 6 of the 8 voting members settled on 1,000.
The biggest issue with keeping the number around 1,000 was the open question of whether the “Winter Severity Index (WSI),” an index based on amount of snow on the ground and temperature each day, was high enough at 108 to significantly impact the overall herd population or were there mitigating factors that lowered that concern.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers if they consider the elimination of the personal property tax on business assets – not property tax on real estate – is a good thing since both Gov. Evers and the Republican-led legislative leadership in the senate and assembly are all agreeing that it should be eliminated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.