Sawyer County/Lac Courte Oreilles Economic Development Corporation (SC/LCOEDC) is one of four finalist selected for a “due diligence” phase in the process of selecting three communities to receive a $2 million grant to be used as an incentive with a developer to create 30-unit housing complexes with facilities to accommodate mobile training.

In June Northwood Technical College received a $9,823,075 Workforce Innovation Grant from the state to fund a three-year project called “Housing Opportunity and Mobile Educations Solutions (HOMES).

