With the arrival of about eight inches of snow last week — just in time to assure a White Christmas — the snowmobiling season in Sawyer County and throughout the region is getting underway, and more snow is predicted this week before the New Year holiday weekend.
The Sawyer County Snowmobile and ATV Alliance reported that trails from Hayward to Seeley —Trails 63, 31, 77 and 8 — were groomed and “pretty good. There are no lakes and swamps in these areas so they are a good area to ride right now.”
