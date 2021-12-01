Hunters in Sawyer County registered 993 bucks and 797 does during the nine-day deer gun season that ended Sunday, Nov. 28, according to preliminary figures from the Department of Natural Resources.

This compares to 877 bucks and 847 does registered during the 2020 nine-day gun season. The totals this year are up 13.2% for bucks and down 5.9% for does.

