In recognition of June Dairy Month, the Sawyer County Farm Bureau and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin will host a dairy breakfast from 6:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Sawyer County Fairgrounds during Musky Festival.

They will be serving pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, strawberries, milk, cranberry juice, coffee, ice cream and ice cream cones.

