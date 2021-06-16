After a year off, the Sawyer County Wood Chop pro lumberjack competition returns to Lumberjack Bowl in Hayward Sunday, June 27.

The event is free and open to the public. More than 25 world-class lumberjacks and lumberjills, including national and world champions, will compete from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in events including the underhand chop, standing chop, hot saw, springboard chop, cross-cut sawing and axe throw.

