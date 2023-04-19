President's Award

Alliance President Dan Schauder (left) and President’s Award recipient Alliance Vice President Doug Mrotek.

 Photo by Cathy LaReau

Sawyer County Snowmobile & ATV Alliance

Tuesday April 11 our large Alliance community gathered at Big Bear Lodge in Winter for our annual banquet and awards ceremony — a wonderful event hosted by the Winter Huskies Snowmobile Club

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments