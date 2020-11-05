Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Fundraising Committee for the Sawyer County Snowmobile and ATV Alliance has canceled the annual holiday fundraiser scheduled for Dec. 4 at the Vet Center in Hayward.

Committee chair Steve Bethke said planning for the event had started last spring with a goal of surpassing the $4,000 raised last year.

