Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Fundraising Committee for the Sawyer County Snowmobile and ATV Alliance has canceled the annual holiday fundraiser scheduled for Dec. 4 at the Vet Center in Hayward.
Committee chair Steve Bethke said planning for the event had started last spring with a goal of surpassing the $4,000 raised last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.