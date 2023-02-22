Snap a Selfie

This is an image from last year’s “Snap a Selfie” campaign next to the Snowmobile Friendly County sign.

 Photo by Luke Jarchow

While the official award ceremony won’t be held until the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs (AWSC) Spring Convention in Green Bay on March 24-26, I did receive notice that Sawyer County has again earned the AWSC’s Snowmobile Friendly Community Award.

This award promotes county-wide snowmobiling tourism, celebrates the volunteers who are the backbone of snowmobiling as well as recognizes our government and community partners, as well as other stakeholders, who work together to establish Sawyer County as snowmobile friendly.

