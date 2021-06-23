In celebration of June Dairy Month, the Sawyer County Farm Bureau and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin will host a dairy breakfast from 6:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Sawyer County Fairgrounds during the Hayward Musky Festival.

They will be serving pancakes plus options of blueberry and chocolate chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, string cheese, ice cream and soft-serve ice cream, strawberries, whipped cream, milk, cranberry juice and coffee.

