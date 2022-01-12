The St. Croix Falls Saints pulled out a 48-44 win over the Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team to deny the Canes their first conference win Monday, Jan. 10, in the RJS Gym at Hayward High School.
Hayward jumped out to leads of 8-3 and 12-5 at the game’s outset, moving the ball and rebounding well, showing some nifty moves near the basket and scoring on fast-break layups. The Canes led 23-21 at halftime.
A question of how people view the activities of those 700-plus who have been "charged" with an offense that occurred during the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. This question was originally posted on Wednesday, Jan. 5, but then was taken down and re-written and then reposted because the original survey said "700-plus convicted..." but not all 700-plus who have been charged have been convicted. If you voted in the original Jan. 5 question, you can vote again because this is a new survey question.
