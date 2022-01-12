Going to the hoop

Hurricane player Niizhoo Sullivan drives the lane for a lay-up during Hayward’s basketball game against St. Croix Falls Monday, Jan.10.

 Photo byTerrell Boettcher

The St. Croix Falls Saints pulled out a 48-44 win over the Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team to deny the Canes their first conference win Monday, Jan. 10, in the RJS Gym at Hayward High School.

Hayward jumped out to leads of 8-3 and 12-5 at the game’s outset, moving the ball and rebounding well, showing some nifty moves near the basket and scoring on fast-break layups. The Canes led 23-21 at halftime.

