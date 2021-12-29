The defending state champion Chippewa Falls-Menomonie Sabers skated to a 3-2 win over the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes in a girls hockey game at the Hayward Sports Center Tuesday, Dec. 21.
The Sabers scored two goals in the first period and added one in the second period. Riley Sprenger and Gillian Johnson each scored for the Canes in the second period. The Canes outshot the Sabers 28-14.
