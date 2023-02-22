wick

Ruth Wick, age 91, a resident of Stone Lake, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.

Ruth was born on May 11, 1931, in Racine, Wisconsin to parents Alfred and Ella (Zellmer) Andersen. She attended and graduated from Park High School in 1949.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments