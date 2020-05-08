MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rural educator Jill Underly said Thursday she will run for state schools superintendent next spring.
Underly has served as superintendent for the Pecatonica Area School District since 2015. Prior to that she worked as an assistant director at the state Department of Public Instruction, an academic advisor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and as a high school teacher. She said in a statement declaring her candidacy that she knew she wanted to be a teacher when she was nine years old.
