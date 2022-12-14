If you have ever wanted to become an emergency medical responder (EMR) or an emergency medical technician (EMT) but just didn’t have the money for the training then Round Lake Fire & Rescue might have good news for you.

According to Mark Gritzmacher, service director for Round Lake Fire and Rescue, the agency in late September received a $12,000 EMS Flex Grant from the state that can be used for EMR and EMT training.

