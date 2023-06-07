...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. Northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph with
gusts of 15 to 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon and evening
Minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are also
expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
Romayne C. Howard, age 87, of Stone Lake, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Vita Care Assisted Living in Hayward, WI.
Romayne Carole was born September 17, 1935, in Chicago, IL the daughter of Gustave and Sophie (Brandt) Poch. She grew up and graduated from high school in Chicago, IL. On June 2, 1956, she was joined in marriage to Gilbert H. Howard in Chicago. Romayne worked for Kraft Foods for the next few years in Chicago until she and Gil moved up to Stone Lake WI, in 1973. Romayne and Gil operated Pleasant View Resort on Whitefish Lake for 10 years. Romayne enjoyed going hunting with Gil and her trips to the casino to play video poker. She was a member of the Stone Lake Historical Society, Homemakers in Stone Lake and the Whitefish Homeowners Association. She was also a member of the First Lutheran Church in Stone Lake.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on their opinion concerning the debt ceiling negotiations/discussions/voting going on now in Washington, D.C. so the country doesn't run out of funds by June 5.
