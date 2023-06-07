howard

Romayne C. Howard, age 87, of Stone Lake, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Vita Care Assisted Living in Hayward, WI.

Romayne Carole was born September 17, 1935, in Chicago, IL the daughter of Gustave and Sophie (Brandt) Poch. She grew up and graduated from high school in Chicago, IL. On June 2, 1956, she was joined in marriage to Gilbert H. Howard in Chicago. Romayne worked for Kraft Foods for the next few years in Chicago until she and Gil moved up to Stone Lake WI, in 1973. Romayne and Gil operated Pleasant View Resort on Whitefish Lake for 10 years. Romayne enjoyed going hunting with Gil and her trips to the casino to play video poker. She was a member of the Stone Lake Historical Society, Homemakers in Stone Lake and the Whitefish Homeowners Association. She was also a member of the First Lutheran Church in Stone Lake.

