Captain Roland “Rollie” J. Heinkel (Ret.) died peacefully on October 25, 2022, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Hayward, WI on Nov. 25, 1932, the eldest of Roland Frederick and Lu Vern Mae (Henderson) Heinkel. At age 10 with his father away in WWII, he started work as a “newsie” selling papers off trains and tickets at Hayward’s Grand Movie Theatre fueling his love of Hollywood. At Hayward High School, he played varsity football and basketball, graduating in 1950.

