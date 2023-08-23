Nat connections

Northland College geoscience professor Tom Fitz explains how the rocks behind him formed as part of the Superior Craton, ancient heart of the North American continent.

 Contributed photo by Emily Stone.

Why were Wisconsin naturalists in Michigan? This outcrop represents history common to us both…roughly 3.2 billion years before the state boundaries were drawn.

The 20-foot-high cliff was a window into the Superior Craton, one of the very first land masses to form when the planet was young. The original rocks likely included basalt from the ocean floor and volcanoes; granite from some of the first-ever continental crust; and mudstones formed as early Earth weather eroded rocks into smaller pieces and re-deposited them.

  

Emily Stone is a naturalist and educator at the Cable Natural History Museum. Her award-winning second book, “Natural Connections: Dreaming of an Elfin Skimmer,” is available at cablemuseum.org/books and at local independent bookstores.

