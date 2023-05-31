Roberta (Bobbi) Lee Bradford, age 43 of Prescott, died peacefully at her home on May 13th, 2023 following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Bobbi was born on September 29, 1979 in Hayward, Wisconsin; the daughter of Jon and Dana (Christiansen) Bradford. She attended elementary and middle school in Hayward and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1998. In 2002 she graduated from University of Wisconsin River Falls where she earned her Bachelors of Science in Business Agriculture. She was a long-time employee at Fluegels Farm, and Pet Supply in Hastings, MN. It was the customer interactions and closeness of the “Fluegels team” that she loved most. Bobbi was a social butterfly and loyal friend. She was a huge animal lover. In addition to dogs and cats, she raised many horses. Cleaning stalls or throwing hay bales gave her the greatest satisfaction. To her this wasn’t work, rather therapeutic. Eclipse and Aurora were two of her most prized horses; but Lily, Mikki, and Wes certainly had their place in her heart as well. In her horse world, she created several special friendships. She enjoyed traveling to South Dakota for horseback riding. Her sister Rachael and her were best friends. They did so much together, one the ying to the other’s yang. She valued time with her brother Dain and his family, especially chasing around her nephew Nathan.
Bobbi is survived by her siblings Dain (Emily) Bradford, Rachael (fiancé James Hartinger) Bradford; nephews Nathan Bradford and Jayden Norwig; Grandmas Shirley Dehning and Marlys Bradford; as well as many other relatives and countless acquaintances. She is preceded in death by her parents Jon and Dana; brother Nathaniel; sister Courtney; niece Jasmine; grandparents Harold Bradford, Myron Dehning, Stanley and Millie Christiansen.
