Robert Willard “Bob” Seiler, age 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at his residence in Hayward, WI. He was born on March 7, 1955 in Chicago, IL, the son of Robert and Carol (Julitz) Seiler. He was united in marriage to Anita Marie Obos on June 15, 1991 in Chicago, IL. Bob spent most of his career in the insurance industry, finishing as an underwriter with Conseco Insurance. He was an avid fisherman and fished the famed Chippewa Flowage from Tom Sweeney’s Resort since the age of 19. He and his wife Anita loved to host bonfires and had a true appreciation for gatherings with good friends. Bob loved his family and had a special bond with his brothers, sisters, and all his nieces and nephews. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Anita Seiler of Hayward; his siblings, Lynn (Joe) Kainer, Richard (Evelynn) Seiler, Deborah (Gary) Gevers, Sherri (Michael) Golebiowski, and Bruce Orga; his mother, Carol Ann Pipala; eighteen nieces and nephews; fourteen great-nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Henry Seiler; and his sister-in-law, Pam Orga. A celebration of life gathering will be held from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Hayward Funeral Home, 15571 W County Highway B in Hayward. Please leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on how much they anticipate they will be spending on getting their children ready – clothes and school supplies – for the upcoming 2023-24 school year starting around Labor Day.
