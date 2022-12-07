Another new business has sprung up in Hayward’s downtown business district—River & Rain Apothecary, located at 15846 Third Street, opened its doors on November 18.

Owner Jennifer Petit said, “It’s basically a wellness boutique where you can find items that help you feel good on your journey to live a more balanced and healthy life. You can find teas and herbal latte mixes, herbs and herbal powders, spiritual items, books on wellness and self-help books, all-natural beauty and spa products, body oils and essential oils and clothing and home décor that have a more earthy vibe.”

