...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three
inches and possible local amounts up to four inches.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Sawyer Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the
Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and potentially
limited visibility on roadways for the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Another new business has sprung up in Hayward’s downtown business district—River & Rain Apothecary, located at 15846 Third Street, opened its doors on November 18.
Owner Jennifer Petit said, “It’s basically a wellness boutique where you can find items that help you feel good on your journey to live a more balanced and healthy life. You can find teas and herbal latte mixes, herbs and herbal powders, spiritual items, books on wellness and self-help books, all-natural beauty and spa products, body oils and essential oils and clothing and home décor that have a more earthy vibe.”
