Playing for the area AAU 12U girls basketball team coached by Curtis DeCora this summer are: (left to right, kneeling)  Jillian Wik, Sierra Shipman, Jordyn Bowe; and (left to right, standing): Coach Curtis DeCora, Macy Gokey, Leila Hurlburt, Carmen Peterson, Kendal DeCora, and Amaya Jackson 

A typical summer for teen youth is filled with entry-level jobs, friends, days on the lake or, in most cases, summer vacations. However, for another group of youth, their summers include driving four to five hours to practices twice a week in major metropolitan areas to participate in Amateur Athletic Union basketball. 

Hayward area coach Curtis DeCora created Rising Stars Basketball to tap into the talent that northern Wisconsin has to offer, providing an opportunity for northern athletes to play in their own backyards, without the 1,000-mile weeks and late nights.

