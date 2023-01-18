The Hayward girls co-op hockey team whitewashed two opponents last week, with forward Riley Sprenger dominating the Hurricane attack in both games, the first a 6-0 blitz of the Western Wisconsin Stars co-op team on Jan. 12, and the second a 3-0 shutout of the North Shore Storm in Two Harbors, Minnesota.

Against the Stars, Sprenger gave Hurricane fans a dazzling five-goal performance at the Somerset Ice Arena, scoring a goal in each of the first two periods, then lighting the lamp for three more in the third period to lift her team-leading point total to 40 — 27 goals and 13 assists.

