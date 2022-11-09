chambers

Rickie Gene “Rick” Chambers, age 77, of Hayward, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 17, 1945, in Decatur, IL, the son of Merle and Marjorie (Wilkins) Chambers. He was united in marriage to Diane Bashor on October 29, 1977, in Hayward, WI.

Born in Decatur, Rick was raised in East Moline and graduated from East Moline High School. He proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corps. He moved to Hayward, WI, in 1972 where he became the shop foreman at B & W Chevrolet. He served in law enforcement for 34 years, first as a reserve officer in East Moline, then a police officer for the City of Hayward, and later an officer for the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department. Rick also became the first DARE Officer for Sawyer County. He retired in 2003 as the Chief Deputy of the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department. He loved being a police officer and the camaraderie shared between fellow officers. He took great pride in his involvement with the community and the relationships made through the years. Even after retirement he helped the department as a mechanic, maintaining and striping the squad cars.

