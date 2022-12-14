...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves
6 to 11 ft.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI
and Sand Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 6
to 11 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River
Reservation and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
are expected to impact the morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Richard “Dick” T. Plummer II died peacefully on November 27, 2022. A lover of nature, a creative genius, a thrill-seeker, and a man of elegant simplicity will be missed by those who knew him.
Born August 13, 1935, in Duluth, Minnesota, he was raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he explored the outdoors. He valued trees at an early age and, as an Eagle Scout, he planted hundreds of them as his final project. Dick graduated from Cornell University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Following college, he joined the US Air Force, flying fighter planes, including the F104 Starfighter. He took great pride in his prowess as a fighter pilot and loved to relive his missions with stories of his flying days to anyone who would listen. He proudly served his country in the Air Force and Naval Reserves.
