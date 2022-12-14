plummer

Richard “Dick” T. Plummer II died peacefully on November 27, 2022. A lover of nature, a creative genius, a thrill-seeker, and a man of elegant simplicity will be missed by those who knew him.

Born August 13, 1935, in Duluth, Minnesota, he was raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he explored the outdoors. He valued trees at an early age and, as an Eagle Scout, he planted hundreds of them as his final project. Dick graduated from Cornell University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Following college, he joined the US Air Force, flying fighter planes, including the F104 Starfighter. He took great pride in his prowess as a fighter pilot and loved to relive his missions with stories of his flying days to anyone who would listen. He proudly served his country in the Air Force and Naval Reserves.

