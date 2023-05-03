Richard Charles “Dick” Robbins, age 85, of Hayward WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Aspen Acres Assisted Living in Hayward, WI. He was born on May 15, 1937, in Rockford, IL, the son of Clyde Charles and Violet Laura (Kramer) Robbins. Dick was united in marriage to Elizabeth Eleanor (Bonnie) Strom on September 2, 1960 in Rockford, IL. She preceded him in death on April 6, 1979. Dick was fortunate to find love again and married Elizabeth Ruth Anderson on March 24, 1984 in Cambridge, WI.
Dick graduated from Rockford West High School with the class of 1955. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserve and spent time while in the Reserve in Virginia Beach, VA. Dick was a loyal and dedicated employee at Woodward Governor Company from October 4, 1955 until May 31, 1993. He started his career as a machinist and worked his way up to Personnel Manager in Rockford and then Plant Manager in Stevens Point, WI before retiring in 1993. He touched many lives and made many good friends over the years at Woodward Governor Company.
