Alivia Poppe faces two Rice Lake defenders in the first period when Rice Lake took a big lead, but then late in the second period Hayward tied at 39 and then went ahead briefly before Rice Lake came back to tie and retake the lead.
With just seconds left, Greta Schmitt launches a three-pointer that would have tied the game but the ball failed to fall for the score.
Photo by Frank Zufall
In the first half, Hayward’s Avery Poppe takes the ball under the basket and around for two points.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Photo by Frank Zufall
Greta Schmitt moves the ball around a Rice Lake player in the second period.
Photo by Frank Zufall
The Hayward coach designs a strategy late in the second half for taking the ball away from Rice Lake and tying up the game.
The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team rallied from a double-digit deficit to take the lead over the Rice Lake Warriors with just seconds remaining, but saw the lead slip away as Rice Lake sank several clutch free throws to pull out a nonconference 45-42 victory at Hayward last Thursday, Dec. 28.
The Canes’ defense shut the door on Rice Lake in the final seven minutes, yielding no field goals, but the Warriors remained in the game on the strength of seven consecutive free throws down the stretch. A last-second 3-point attempt by the Canes’ Greta Schmitt failed to drop and the game went to the Warriors.
