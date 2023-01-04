The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team rallied from a double-digit deficit to take the lead over the Rice Lake Warriors with just seconds remaining, but saw the lead slip away as Rice Lake sank several clutch free throws to pull out a nonconference 45-42 victory at Hayward last Thursday, Dec. 28.

The Canes’ defense shut the door on Rice Lake in the final seven minutes, yielding no field goals, but the Warriors remained in the game on the strength of seven consecutive free throws down the stretch. A last-second 3-point attempt by the Canes’ Greta Schmitt failed to drop and the game went to the Warriors.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments