Canes face Rice Lake

Hayward’s Ana Johnson drives on Rice Lake’s Callie Karstens during Thursday’s nonconference game in Rice Lake.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

The Rice Lake Warriors jumped out to a 30-15 halftime lead and went on to defeat the Hayward Hurricanes 54-38 in a nonconference girls basketball game at Rice Lake Thursday, Dec. 30.

Ana Johnson led the Canes in scoring with 18 points. Eli Sheplee scored 16 and Jordan Roethel 11 for the Warriors, who improved to 7-3 on the season.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments