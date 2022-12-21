Rice Lake boys hockey vs. Hayward 12-17-22

Hayward’s Monte Goold battles with Rice Lake’s Austin Storberg during Saturday’s nonconference game.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

Hayward out shot its opponent but strong goaltender play left the Hurricanes on the short end of a nonconference game at Rice Lake on Saturday.

Rice Lake had its top-scoring performance of the season in defeating Hayward 6-2. The Hurricanes (1-4) had goals from Nate Olson and Henry Droessler.

