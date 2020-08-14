Gene Bolin Rice Lake Speedway Hall of Fame

Gene Bolin was one of the original "Boys of Summer" at the Rice Lake Speeway.

The Rice Lake Speedway will induct four new members into its hall of fame on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The induction program will occur on the track after the heat races. Races begin at 6:30 p.m.

