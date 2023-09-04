Rhonda Leigh Riegle, age 58, of Whitehall, WI, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Rhonda was born December 26, 1964, in Madison, the daughter of Winona Baker. Rhonda was blessed with the love of two families, being raised with the Margaret Anderson family of Stanberry, WI. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, playing pool league, recreational pool and was a true Green Bay Packers fan. Rhonda was very proud of being a Native American Indian and a member of the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe. She enjoyed talking about her family and loved her household plants. Rhonda adopted Baby Girl, her brother Doug’s kitten, when he passed away. Playing with Baby Girl made her feel closer to Doug.

