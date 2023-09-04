...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR ALL OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions Monday. South winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts
of 25 to 30 mph are forecast for Monday afternoon and early
evening. Minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 35 percent are
also expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
Rhonda Leigh Riegle, age 58, of Whitehall, WI, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023.
Rhonda was born December 26, 1964, in Madison, the daughter of Winona Baker. Rhonda was blessed with the love of two families, being raised with the Margaret Anderson family of Stanberry, WI. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, playing pool league, recreational pool and was a true Green Bay Packers fan. Rhonda was very proud of being a Native American Indian and a member of the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe. She enjoyed talking about her family and loved her household plants. Rhonda adopted Baby Girl, her brother Doug’s kitten, when he passed away. Playing with Baby Girl made her feel closer to Doug.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers regarding an appeal by over 200 residents of the Town of Hayward to hold a special meeting regarding authorization given at the town's annual meeting in April with less than 40 in attendance where up to $15 million was authorized for a new town building.
