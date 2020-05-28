RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — A country music festival in northern Wisconsin won approval to stage the event in July, despite opposition from the county health department and the cancellation of similar large-scale events across the state and country due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hodag Country Festival, slated for July 9 through July 12 in Rhinelander, won approval Tuesday from the Oneida County public safety committee. Festival organizers must implement 25 public safety measures, including providing masks for employees and volunteers and encouraging festival attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.
