MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A reward has been doubled to $10,000 for information leading to whoever set fire to a biracial Wisconsin woman who says she was attacked while she was driving.
The additional $5,000 reward was announced Tuesday by the Center for Combating Antisemitism, a division of the international nonprofit StandWithUs, in partnership with the Mizel Family Foundation. That matches an earlier $5,000 reward by Madison Area Crime Stoppers for information about the attack on 18-year-old Althea Bernstein.
