The Rev. Richard Hogue has been called as the new associate for congregational life at St. Paul’s Cathedral in San Diego beginning Nov. 8.

Hogue grew up in northern Wisconsin, where he was rooted in the Episcopal tradition. He grew up attending the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. His mother, Marlene Hogue, is the deacon at the church. Before ordination, he volunteered in economically challenged areas of South Africa. After that, he served in various capacities in the Episcopal Diocese of Newark in northern New Jersey, where he was raised up for ordination by All Saints, Hoboken.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments