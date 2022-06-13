It’s time to enjoy tart, tasty rhubarb- — sometimes known as the “pie plant” because of its popularity for pies, tarts, crisps and crumbles.

Rhubarb is treated like a fruit, but botanically is actually a vegetable and delicious in sauces, jams, breads, cakes and desserts. It has a fair amount of vitamin A, calcium and potassium, contains only 26 calories per cup and the redder, thinner stalks are the sweetest and most tender.

