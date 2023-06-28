Typically when there’s a public art exhibit in Hayward its either at the Art Beat or Out of the Woods Winery galleries, but from June 30-July 15 the main floor of Retreat Home Furniture will feature several original paintings of Montana’s premier artist Marilynn Dwyer Mason.

Officially the show is called Dwyer Mason Art Pop-Up Event.

  

