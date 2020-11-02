The Northwoods Humane Society has announced that this November lesliesharon.com, an authorized pop-up retailer for Dog is Good, a retailer of dog-related apparel, will donate 15% of purchases to the humane society in Sawyer County.
Dog is Good creates and markets gifts and apparel for dog lovers. Located in Los Alamitos, California, the company sells wholesale and retail, and licenses the brand to numerous manufacturers in the pet, gift and home product industries. The company has worked with numerous animal shelters and other pet-related non-profits, donated to auctions, designed custom products to help raise funds and donated cash. Each year, it reaches out to dozens of organizations and is aligned with several large “Charity Partners.”
