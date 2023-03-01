The year 2023 is the year that old Birkie bibs are finding a new life, being repurposed for a variety of uses.

The Birchleggings Club, skiers who have completed 20 or more Birkies, are turning old Birkie bibs into bags that they are selling to raise dollars to buy two electric snowmobiles for the 2024 American Birkebeiner.

