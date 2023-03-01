...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Nancy Bauer created this Birkie ski suit out of 2022 Birkie bibs. Bauer was skiing with the Barkie Birkie mascots.
The year 2023 is the year that old Birkie bibs are finding a new life, being repurposed for a variety of uses.
The Birchleggings Club, skiers who have completed 20 or more Birkies, are turning old Birkie bibs into bags that they are selling to raise dollars to buy two electric snowmobiles for the 2024 American Birkebeiner.
