MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party warned Milwaukee's chief elections official that it would be illegal for any Milwaukee Bucks or Brewers players or mascots to participate in early voting events planned at their stadiums in the days leading up to the election.

Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt sent the letter Tuesday to Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments