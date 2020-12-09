An artificial Christmas tree that Republican lawmakers set up stands in the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Madison, Wis. GOP Reps. Paul Tittl and Shae Sortwell erected the tree without a permit after Gov. Tony Evers' administration decided to forego the state's annual tradition of placing a towering evergreen in the rotunda since the building is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Todd Richmond)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Republican lawmakers put up a Christmas tree in the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda despite being told they weren't allowed to do so — a show of defiance after Gov. Tony Evers opted not to display a holiday tree there this year because the building is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Department of Administration has traditionally placed a towering evergreen decorated with ornaments constructed by school children in the rotunda every year to celebrate the winter holidays. Evers, who controls the DOA, has refused to call the tree a Christmas tree, irking Republicans.
