MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans on Tuesday called for the Democratic chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission to resign, expressing anger that she finalized the state's presidential election results showing Democrat Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump.

Republican commissioner Dean Knudson, a former state lawmaker, called chair Ann Jacobs' actions finalizing the election on Monday a "little dog and pony show" that violated the law.

