MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's state and local tax burden dropped below the national average and taxes as a share of income in 2020 reached its lowest level in at least half a century, a report released Tuesday from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum showed.

State and local taxes as a share of income was 10.2% in 2020, its lowest point since at least 1970, the report said. That is the farthest back records go at the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

