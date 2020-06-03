MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's income levels and wages should rebound next year after the coronavirus pandemic crippled the state's economy, according to a report Gov. Tony Evers' administration released Tuesday.

The analysis from the state Department of Revenue notes that Wisconsin lost 440,000 jobs in April, more than twice the number of jobs the state lost during the Great Recession.

