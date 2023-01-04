Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) announced the following key legislative initiatives for Wisconsin’s Seventh District signed in to law this year.

Remembering our local veteran heroes: The United States Post Offices in New Richmond and Neillsville will be renamed in honor of Captain Harmon, Private Peirson, and Corporal Red Cloud, who courageously made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country during World War II and the Korean War. Congressman Tiffany introduced H.R. 8217 and H.R. 8218 earlier this year, and both pieces of legislation were signed in to law through year-end legislative action.

