Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) announced that his district office is accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. All high school students in the 7th Congressional District are encouraged to participate.“Northern and western Wisconsin are blessed to have such talented young students, and I look forward to seeing this year’s Wisconsin themed submissions,” said Congressman Tiffany.

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 and gives each congressional district the ability to have artwork crafted by young constituents displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building.This year’s theme is: A day in the life of Wisconsin. Entries need to demonstrate a Wisconsin theme, and each submission must be mailed or hand-delivered to Congressman Tiffany’s Wausau Office (2620 Stewart Ave. Suite 312 Wausau, WI 54401) by Friday, April 7 at 5 p.m..

