Renee L. Ketchum, age 66, of Hayward, WI passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Renee Lynn Ketchum was born April 19, 1956, in Belmond, IA, the daughter of A.K. and Sylvia (Frohling) Ketchum. She was raised in Belmond, IA and then moved with her family to Waverly, IA. While in high school Renee participated in softball, basketball and track. She graduated from Waverly Shell Rock Senior High School in 1974. She worked for Team Electronics in Minneapolis for a few years and then went to college at the University of Minnesota where she studied criminal law, criminal justice, sociology and psychology. Renee graduated with a Bachelor’s degree and then attended Dunwoody College of Technology to study computer programming. She then began work with Japs-Olson Company, an advertising printing company in Minneapolis. While working there, Renee met Karen Jacobson. Renee worked for Japs-Olson Company for over 15 years and then decided to start a business of her own called Scan Master. Renee would create specific computer programs for businesses across the county. In 1998, Renee and Karen built a home in Hayward, WI which would become their primary home in 2003. On December 6, 2014, Renee and Karen were married. Renee continued her business in Hayward and operated it until her retirement in 2021. Throughout Renee’s life she enjoyed snowmobiling, four wheeling, boating, fishing, having a glass of wine and going to a casino. She and Karen were avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fans. They visited many baseball stadiums across the country and were at the game the Twins won the World Series.
