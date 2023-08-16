THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
652 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
AITKIN PINE
IN NORTHEAST MINNESOTA
CARLTON COOK LAKE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN
PRICE
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
ASHLAND BAYFIELD BURNETT
DOUGLAS IRON SAWYER
WASHBURN
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AITKIN, ASHLAND, BAYFIELD,
CASTLE DANGER, CLOQUET, GRAND MARAIS, GRANTSBURG, HAYWARD,
HINCKLEY, HURLEY, PHILLIPS, PINE CITY, SHELL LAKE, SILVER BAY,
SPOONER, SUPERIOR, TWO HARBORS, AND WASHBURN. THIS ALSO INCLUDES
THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE GRAND PORTAGE RESERVATION, THE FOND DU
LAC BAND, CLOQUET DISTRICT, THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE ST. CROIX
BAND IN BURNETT COUNTY, THE LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION, THE
FOND DU LAC BAND, SAWYER DISTRICT, THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION, THE
NORTHWESTERN AREA OF THE LAC DU FLAMBEAU BAND AND THE MILLE LACS
BAND, BIG SANDY LAKE, , LENA LAKE, , EAST LAKE AND, HINCKLEY
AREAS.
Renee A. Kerk age 85 of Black Creek, WI, passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
She was born on September 19, 1937 in Cicero, IL, daughter of Frank and Ann (Kross) Rohlicek. In the early 1950’s, they moved to Couderay, WI and purchased the Shady Nook Resort, where she met the “Love of Her Life” and high school sweetheart, Fred Kerk. She was honored in 1955 by representing Hayward WI Musky Festival as the 1955 Musky Queen and did many statewide shows and events.
