kerk

Renee A. Kerk age 85 of Black Creek, WI, passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

She was born on September 19, 1937 in Cicero, IL, daughter of Frank and Ann (Kross) Rohlicek. In the early 1950’s, they moved to Couderay, WI and purchased the Shady Nook Resort, where she met the “Love of Her Life” and high school sweetheart, Fred Kerk. She was honored in 1955 by representing Hayward WI Musky Festival as the 1955 Musky Queen and did many statewide shows and events.

To plant a tree in memory of Renee Kerk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments