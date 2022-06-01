A damaging hailstorm that hit Monday morning, May 9, left thousands of vehicles in Sawyer County dented and the owners calling body shops for estimates and repairs.

It turns out that in many cases the small dents can be smoothed out in a process called paintless dent repair or paintless dent removal. Many repair shops are offering dent removal services, but owners are concerned that the work is done right — not just making the vehicle look like it did before the hailstorm but ensuring the car’s structural integrity hasn’t been damaged, either from the hail or from work to remove the dents.

