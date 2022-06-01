Vinnie Yackley, owner of Seeley Auto Body LLC, circles the dents on a hood that he will photograph and send to an insurance company as part of his estimate. He does the estimate inside his shop under a paintless dent repair light to reveal the dents, a process that is much more accurate than using natural light outdoors.
Brad Sechler from Texas, working at Seeley Auto Body, watches a dent from the top of the roof as it is illuminated with a special light. He is using a metal bar to smooth out a dent from the under side of a car damaged in the May 9 hailstorm.
Photo by Frank Zufall
At Ernie’s Auto Body in Hayward, the paintless dent repair lights veal the dents in a car hood. The specilized lights used indoor reveal more dents than if the vehicle is outside under natural light.
Photo by Frank Zufall
A damaging hailstorm that hit Monday morning, May 9, left thousands of vehicles in Sawyer County dented and the owners calling body shops for estimates and repairs.
It turns out that in many cases the small dents can be smoothed out in a process called paintless dent repair or paintless dent removal. Many repair shops are offering dent removal services, but owners are concerned that the work is done right — not just making the vehicle look like it did before the hailstorm but ensuring the car’s structural integrity hasn’t been damaged, either from the hail or from work to remove the dents.
